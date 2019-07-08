New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

Brides looking for a unique wedding venue with sweeping lake and mountain views will have a new option to consider in Lake Country.

My Garden Wedding is an open-air event space overlooking Kalamalka Lake, build on the property of Ian Donn.

Donn spent the last three years building and designing the venue which has four beautiful open-air event spaces including two outdoor chapels, a greenhouse and a wild plantings garden.

“It’s a beautiful spot,” said Donn. “Too beautiful to keep for ourselves so we decided we had to build something on the property that we could share with others.”

Since Donn began his quest to design and build a wedding venue space he said he noticed a lot of other wedding venues closing down, leaving brides and grooms with little to choose from in the Okanagan.

“We worked with the Regional District to conduct a survey to see what the need was for wedding venues,” he explained. “We discovered there is a desperate need for wedding venues in the area. Sparkling Hill doesn’t take wedding reservations anymore and a few others on ALR property have closed.”

My Garden Wedding is actively accepting bookings for weddings, ceremonies and events, with parking for 120 guests and the ability to seat many more.

“Really we could host any type of event from a celebration of life to a concert,” said Donn.

On July 14, the space will be open to the public for a free community tour. There will be entertainment with DJ Haymaker, event styling by Vintage Origami Weddings, a music performance by Ukulele Bruce, prize giveaways including a two night getaway at Okanagan Romantic Suite, plus wedding planning inspiration for engaged couples planning their big day.

Donn will be hosting tours throughout the day from 11 a.m. through till 8 p.m. with the official event planned from 1 to 5 p.m.

Check out My Garden Wedding on Facebook @mygardenweddinglk on Instagram @mygardenwedding, on Twitter @mygardenwedding and through their website www.mygardenwedding.ca.