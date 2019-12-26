A father and son patiently wait for Renegade Kitchen to open its doors for the first time.

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

A new restuarant opening in Kelowna on Boxing Day is changing the perception of vegan food.

It’s comfort food, not health food, it’s plant-based and delicious claims the downtown restaurant Renegade Kitchen.

View this post on Instagram

📣 Just over 1 year ago we opened up for our very first day. It has been a wild year, full of ups and downs. Mostly ups 😉 We have felt an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from the community and we are beyond grateful 🙏 If you haven't heard, we are expanding into a restaurant, Renegade Kitchen & Craft Bar, in downtown Kelowna! We are permanently closing the food truck after this week to shift our focus to getting the restaurant open as soon as we can! No set opening date yet. Thank you to everyone who has come out to support us, whether you came twice a week, or just twice ever, we couldn't do what we do without YOU guys ❤ If you want one last meal before you're put on a burger hiatus, catch us this Fri @truck59cider 11-7 PM, or Sat @denimonthediamond (tix still available) ✊ Be sure to stay tuned to our social media for restaurant updates and menu development 😎🍔

A post shared by Renegade Kitchen & Craft Bar (@renegadekitchenkelowna) on

Formally a food truck business, which opened in 2018, Renegade Kitchen is now a sit-down eatery at 467 Leon Avenue.

Serving up everything from cauliflower wings to buffalo Chik’n poutine, to chill burgers the owners of Renegade Kitchen, Shaun Sanders and Meghan Carr, say this food is for everyone.

“Get at us for #hyperlocal taps, wines, cocktails and the comfort food you’ve been craving these past few months,” states an Instagram post.

Licensed to serve craft cocktails the resturant will be open every Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Just Posted

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

A portion of the sales of some Laird of Fintry Lottery Release Whisky went to the Gospel Mission

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Bull dog stolen from Okanagan homeless man still missing

Reward for return of Lars upped to $700; possible sightings in Kelowna

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Bull dog stolen from homeless man in Vernon

$500 reward offered for return of Lars; possible sightings in Kelowna

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Most Read