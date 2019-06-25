Float Penticton launches this Friday. It will offer shuttle service to and from the Penticton River Channel. (Photo: Facebook)

New river channel shuttle service in the South Okanagan

Company launches this Friday and offers services within City of Penticton limits

There’s a new business in town that’s hoping to make the age-old tradition of floating the Okanagan River Channel easier.

Owner and operator Nicholas Kruger is launching Float Penticton this Friday. After announcing it on social media last week, he said the response from the community has been positive.

READ MORE: Floating the Okanagan River Channel in jeopardy?

“I just wanted to take away all the stress of floating the river and make it easier for people,” he said.

Float Penticton offers a shuttle service that starts at the customers doorstep, dropping people off at the river and then picking them up after and dropping them at their house, hotel or Airbnb, he said. The shuttle offers door-to-door service with pre-scheduled pick up times so there is no wait and no need to find parking at the north end of the Okanagan River Channel.

It will run Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $15 per person.

The goal is to make the Okanagan River Channel more of a “Penticton experience and not just a river experience. I want the experience to start at people’s doorstep,” he said.

READ MORE: Coyote Cruises looking to enhance Okanagan River Channel experience

“We’re going to start it out slowly and listen to what people think about it and adjust it as we go along to make sure we are doing the best that we can.”

Kruger said he came up with the idea while in Mexico last year where he said all the services and tourist activities involved picking people up right at their hotels.

“They pick you up at the doorstep, you don’t have to worry about anything,” he said. “I just thought that their custom service there was great. I was able to plan out whole days in Mexico before I even got there. That, to me, was exciting.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Okanagan businessowner challenges community to display Pride
Next story
Tolko donation helps build new Okanagan daycare

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Downtown mural on the walls of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to be unveiled

The event will be held at the Innovation Centre June 28

Big changes to food services at UBC Okanagan

Healthy, high-quality food on the menu as UBCO staffs up for in-house operations

Rockets’ Foote signs entry deal with new NHL team

Foote was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 21

Car crashed into building in West Kelowna

No one inside, nor the driver was injured

VIDEO: Tributes flow on 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Jackson received a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol on June 25, 2009. He died at age 50

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

North Okanagan student relearns how to take steps forward

The Vernon Convocation starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Vernon campus, OC Facebook to stream event

Tolko donation helps build new Okanagan daycare

The Early Years Daycare Centre is scheduled to open at the end of summer 2019

40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home

Officers found the cats living among piles of garbage and feces, suffering from fleas

Tsilhqot’in Nation urges Taseko Mines to stop drilling plans before conflict grows

Nation said Teztan Biny area is of ‘profound cultural and spiritual importance’

UPDATE: RCMP expect Highway 1 closure west of Salmon Arm to be lengthy

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating accident scene

Vancouver Aquarium drops cetacean ban lawsuit in new lease agreement

Ocean Wise CEO Lasse Gustavsson called the updated lease an exciting new chapter for the aquarium

New river channel shuttle service in the South Okanagan

Company launches this Friday and offers services within City of Penticton limits

Most Read