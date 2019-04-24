New restaurant on The Rise in Okanagan

Perched 1,000 feet above Lake Okanagan, the Rise Golf Course in Vernon has announced an expansion project with a facility for the community, visitors, and golfers alike: a world-class restaurant and bar with a multi-level patio and panoramic views.

Chad Scott, Director of Golf, said their visitors know and love the views at The Rise Golf Course and that more people should be able to experience that.

“We know our visitors love this space to get away from the everyday. But we recognize that what we have up here at the top of the world should be enjoyed by more people, so we’re building an amazing experience for everyone — locals, visitors, and the whole community. It’s going to be inclusive, not exclusive. It’s a destination for everyone to enjoy—to look out across the valley, to take a breath and a break. Residents and vacationers will be able to soak in what we’ve got here.”

The new multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar as the main attraction, boasting state-of-the-art design and architecture. Its top floor will have 35-foot floor-to-ceiling windows to show off the 180-degree panoramic views, and a 120-seat casual dining area including a multi-level patio overlooking Okanagan Lake, the City of Vernon, and The Rise Golf Course.

With the new restaurant, General Manager Ian Renton said it will be on every visitor’s bucket list, and it will contribute to the economy by employing more locals and supporting other local businesses.

Renton said that the expansion is part of a bigger vision that has been in the works for some time.

“It’s really a spectacular piece of property up here at The Rise Golf Course. We have lots of ideas, but we’re first focused on making this incredible space available to everyone with this new restaurant and bar that will be an iconic piece of Vernon and the Okanagan. Golfers and non-golfers alike will enjoy casual dining in a really special place.”

Scott said he believes that the space will make an unbeatable event venue.

