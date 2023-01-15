New name, same quality service for Okanagan funeral company

John (left) and Jaron Chasca have announced the rebrand of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services to Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services. (Heath Fletcher/Sproing Creative photo)

The second generation of family might be working under a new business brand, but the quality service it has provided for nearly a quarter-century remains the same.

After 22 years of operating as Personal Alternative Funeral Services and Alternatives Funeral & Cremation Services, the franchise agreement expired in 2022.

The family decided to venture out on its own and, through the help of Vernon-based Sproing Media, changed its name in the Okanagan Division (Vernon, Armstrong, lake Country, Kamloops) to Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services.

“To the many families we’ve served over the years, please know that we’re the same people, at the same address and the same phone number,” said Okanagan Division general manager Jaron Chasca, based in Vernon. “The only thing that has changed is our name and website address (cypressfuneral.ca). Our commitment to community service remains.”

Chasca’s father, John, bought his first funeral home in Cranbrook in 1976, and it was in the East Kootenay city that Jaron began his apprenticeship. In 2004, Chasca left the family business to run five City of Calgary cemeteries, then rejoined the family in 2009 and has been there ever since.

His brother and sister are managers in the East Kootenay division.

The Chascas’ belief remains consistent that “families are unique and so are their needs.”

From basic cremations and customized celebrations to pre-planning, Cypress’ services will continue to be provided without disruption. You can expect the same compassionate and friendly faces at each of their locations waiting to assist you and your family.

“Our family has been proudly providing services to people in this region for 22 years. We took over the business here in Vernon in 2001 and a few years later we expanded into Armstrong, and Lake Country,” said Chasca.

“In 2019 we acquired the Kamloops location and plan to continue expanding our services throughout the B.C. Interior. We decided this would be the perfect time to launch a fresh new brand to visually unite all our locations as Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services.”

Rebranding to the name Cypress reflects the local roots of the family-owned business.

The Cypress tree, a species native to B.C., has become known for its peaceful and spiritual properties. It also has a distinctive aromatic scent that has historically been used during the cremation process.

“We are very grateful to the communities we serve and our passion for providing guidance and comfort to bereaved families has always been at the core of our business,” said Chasca.

More about Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services can be found at cypressfuneral.ca.

