A new houseboat company has opened on the former Waterway property south of Sicamous. (Sicamous Houseboats/Facebook)

New houseboat company up and running on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous Houseboats has moved in to the former Waterway Houseboats property.

Just under a year after Waterway Houseboats entered receivership, boats were sailing from their former property on the shore of Mara Lake under the name Sicamous Houseboats.

According to Barb Scott, “admiral of the fleet” at the newly minted company, they took possession of the property in February. After navigating the challenges of getting up and running under the spectre of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sicamous Houseboats had their first sailing on June 1.

Scott said the company had fairly light bookings through June and the first half of July, but were on pace for a strong rest of the summer as the number of boats out on the water increases.

Read More: Months after Waterway Houseboats receivership, creditors yet to be reimbursed

Read More: Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit

The Shuswap Houseboats fleet is made up of 33 boats of which the company owns eight. The remainder are managed on behalf of outside owners like they were when Waterway was operating.

Along with the houseboat business, Scott said plans are in the works to develop the portion of the property across Highway 97A from the houseboat docks. The adjacent property will be turned into a 60-space RV park that will be open year round in order to give snowmobilers a place to stay when heading for the area’s mountains during the winter. Scott said a lodge and cabins geared towards winter campers are also a possibility.

Read More: Two men plead guilty in recent violent Salmon Arm break-in, go to jail immediately

Read More: Man who set fire to car in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven apologizes to those affected

The opening of the new houseboat company is also restoring some of the 51 jobs lost when Waterway entered receivership. Scott said roughly 35 staff are currently working for the new houseboat company; she added that most of the Waterway employees who lost their jobs were contacted and some returned. Others had found work elsewhere or left Sicamous. Scott estimated about half of their current staff are former waterway employees.

Now that they are up and running and taking reservations, Scott said she hopes to see plenty of people out houseboating before the end of the summer.

“We won’t be the biggest houseboat company on the lake but we plan to be the friendliest and the most fun.”


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Just Posted

Man apologizes for displaying Confederate flag at anti-racism parade in Summerland

Alberta man apologizes to mayor for actions, points to flag sold in local store

Six Kelowna General Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Interior Health confirmed these cases are connected to the cluster in the community from Canada Day

Popular Okanagan/Shuswap hiking guide updated

Fourth edition of Okanagan Tips & Trails now available in bookstores

Kelowna senior to publish book before his 89th birthday

William Peckham began his writing career in his 70’s

35 COVID-19 infections linked to Kelowna parties around Canada Day

Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging young people who may have been exposed to not gather in case they are contagious

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

New houseboat company up and running on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous Houseboats has moved in to the former Waterway Houseboats property.

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

Investigation underway after person dies while being held at Enderby RCMP detachment

The individual’s death occurred Monday, July 13, according to B.C.’s police watchdog

Six Kelowna General Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

Interior Health confirmed these cases are connected to the cluster in the community from Canada Day

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts turns digital for fifth anniversary

The festival celebrates South Asian artists and performers

Most Read