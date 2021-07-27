New brew pub planned for Lake Country

Lake Country Brewing Company has plans to open up in the Highway 97 plaza in town. (Contributed)

The taps are being turned on craft brews in Lake Country.

The district has forwarded an application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for Lake Country Brewing Company.

The new brew pub plans to open in the Lake Country Place plaza on Highway 97, in the former Routes Grill location, with an outdoor patio.

The brewery will have enough capacity for 105 people (97 patrons and eight staff) and plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. The applicant proposes to have a food truck onsite and patrons will also be allowed to bring in off-site food.

“The impact on the community if the lounge and special event area endorsements are approved is likely to be positive. A brewery would contribute to tourism in Lake Country and add an additional social venue for residents in the Town Centre,” district planner Tamera Cameron said in her report.

READ MORE: Vernon business gets Lake Country residents fired up

READ MORE: Resources, support available for Vernon job seekers, employers

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Craft BreweriesLocal Business