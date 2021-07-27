Lake Country Brewing Company has plans to open up in the Highway 97 plaza in town. (Contributed)

Lake Country Brewing Company has plans to open up in the Highway 97 plaza in town. (Contributed)

New brew pub planned for Lake Country

Food trucks, outdoor patio on tap for former Routes Grill location

The taps are being turned on craft brews in Lake Country.

The district has forwarded an application to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for Lake Country Brewing Company.

The new brew pub plans to open in the Lake Country Place plaza on Highway 97, in the former Routes Grill location, with an outdoor patio.

The brewery will have enough capacity for 105 people (97 patrons and eight staff) and plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. The applicant proposes to have a food truck onsite and patrons will also be allowed to bring in off-site food.

“The impact on the community if the lounge and special event area endorsements are approved is likely to be positive. A brewery would contribute to tourism in Lake Country and add an additional social venue for residents in the Town Centre,” district planner Tamera Cameron said in her report.

READ MORE: Vernon business gets Lake Country residents fired up

READ MORE: Resources, support available for Vernon job seekers, employers

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Craft BreweriesLocal Business

Previous story
Record return: Victoria-based company sets new B.C. standard for pension investment

Just Posted

Vernon BMX held its first race night July 6, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
North Okanagan sports groups get pandemic relief cash

An aerial photo from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan fires

Wyatt Rand helps with filling the Kelowna Community Fridge on April 24. Located at 1310 Bertram Street, the outdoor pantry and fridge is now accessible 24/7 for dropoff and pickups. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Community fridge opening in Lake Country

An aerial view of Monday afternoon’s White Rock Lake wildfire behaviour in the Jimmy Lake area July 26, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: Westwold wildfire grows to 17,900 hectares; more evacuation orders, alerts issued