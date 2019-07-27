New bike shop leads the charge in Okanagan

Vernon E-Ride opens in Vernon at a time when E-bikes have been increasing in popularity throughout the region.

A Kelowna-based bike shop has opened its doors in Downtown Vernon and is eager to introduce cycling to people of all ages and abilities. The Owner, Darren Mohl, opened his first shop in Kelowna called Kelowna E Ride and has since opened a second location here called Vernon E Ride on 29th Street across from Okanagan Spring Brewery.

“Everybody should be interested in e-bikes,” says Mohl. “They deserve the hype because they make cycling fun for all ages and abilities regardless of fitness levels. They are allowing people to return to cycling or enhance current cyclist’s experience.”

E-bikes have been increasing in popularity throughout the region with the advent of growing bike path networks including the Okanagan Rail Trail linking Vernon to Kelowna.

READ MORE: Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

READ MORE: Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

When asked why he (Mohl) chose Downtown Vernon as his second location, he said the decision was easy.

“This (downtown) is the heart of the North Okanagan and we are positioned centrally to access the growing bike path network easily.”

Mohl isn’t the only one excited about the new bike shop in Downtown Vernon. The DVA’s Events and Marketing Coordinator, Dudley Coulter, believes it is a step in the right direction for the downtown core.

“The advent of the rail trail and other cycling amenities has presented opportunities for downtown businesses to capitalize on. We will be continuing to find ways to draw cyclists to the area,” said Coulter.

The new bike shop is consistent with the DVA’s existing efforts on active transportation, said Coulter, notably the bike corral installed at 30th Avenue and 30th Street.

Brendan Shykora