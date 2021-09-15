Dan Proulx and Richard Rolke from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce urge residents to vote for their favourite in the People’s Choice category for the 37th annual business excellence awards. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Facebook photo)

Dan Proulx and Richard Rolke from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce urge residents to vote for their favourite in the People’s Choice category for the 37th annual business excellence awards. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Facebook photo)

Nearly 400 Vernon businesses nominated for excellence awards

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards now open for People’s Choice votes

There’s a lot of love for local business.

After a call for business excellence award nominations, the public provided 389 to the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

From restaurants to charities, small and large, to top-notch trades and exceptional customer service, there are 15 categories of businesses that have been nominated.

“Residents were thoughtful with each submission and we thank them for their participation in the process. The diversity of the nominees speaks to a strong entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the community,” chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.

“Our panel of judges now has the difficult job of reviewing all of the completed nomination packages. We are excited to see the outcome in each category and to celebrate all nominees as well as the winners.”

Now residents have a chance to choose their favourite by voting for the 2021 People’s Choice from now until Oct. 4.

“The People’s Choice Award is an ideal opportunity for residents to be directly involved in recognizing a business or non-profit,” Proulx said. “All of the nominees are encouraged to have their customers, employees, family and friends vote as a way of increasing support for the coveted title of People’s Choice.”

Voting takes place at vernonchamber.ca.

Each participant will be able to vote for free as many times as they want, with bulk voting available for purchase to save time and help raise funds to establish a scholarship for a local business student. Partial proceeds will also support programs and initiatives from the Chamber to support local businesses. Last year, $1,600 was raised to help a local business student attend school.

The winner of the People’s Choice and all the awards will be announced at the Business Excellence celebration Oct. 29.

