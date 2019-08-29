Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., a major Canadian marijuana grower, poses before closing Nasdaq, where his company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. signs deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta

Cannabis producer Tilray Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Alberta cannabis retailer Four20 in an agreement valued at up to $110 million.

Calgary-based Four20 owns and operates six stores in Alberta and has secured 16 additional store locations.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tilray will pay $70 million in Tilray class 2 common shares when the deal closes and an additional $40 million in common shares subject to the achievement of certain performance milestones.

Tilray is making the acquisition through its High Park Holdings Ltd. subsidiary.

The company says it plans to use Four20’s retail expertise to help expand into other provincial markets where licensed producer retail ownership will be permitted in the future.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and subject to customary terms and conditions, including approval by Four20 shareholders and court approval of the arrangement.

READ MORE: Tilray reports Q2 loss grew to US$35M, revenue up

READ MORE: Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?
Next story
B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

Just Posted

Mayor responds to Lake Country road issues

Beaver Lake Road isn’t the priority for the district

It’s almost moving day at UBC Okanagan

Hundreds of volunteers ready to help students move into new home on campus

Kelowna Rockets unveil new jerseys ahead of upcoming season

The Rockets get the new looks when the regular season starts Sept. 21

Passengers stranded in Kelowna in Swoop airline debacle could sue, expert says

Air Passenger Rights founder said Swoop breached its contract for Kelowna-Winnipeg cancellation

Kelowna man allegedly bear-sprays victim, starts random bar fights

The victim jumped into the lake for relief and waited for officials to arrive

Saddle up for North Okanagan’s IPE

Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede underway Aug. 28-Sept. 1

Drivers unhappy with new ICBC rate system can contact B.C.’s Ombudsperson

Office can look into unfair applications of the new rate structure

BeadTrails expands to Ontario

Business originated in Summerland and is now expanding to the Niagara Peninsula

Shambhala organizers move festival date due to wildfire risk in Kootenays

The decision was made following talks with the provincial and regional governments

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

LETTER: Square dancing provides health, mobility and exercise

Club in West Kelowna to offer introductory session

B.C.’s anti-gang units target 10-year-olds amid middle-class gang problems

Teens and young adults can be attractive partners for older, more entrenched gang members

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Oak Bay father says he doesn’t know why he didn’t deny killing girls after attack

Andrew Berry is accused of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two daughters

Most Read