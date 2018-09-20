Crannóg Ales, Sorrento. (Photo contributed)

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

A new ale trail in B.C. provides beer lovers with some great options in the Southern Interior.

The BC Ale Trail’s newest addition is the Triang-ale Trail, featuring six craft breweries from Kamloops to Salmon Arm to Vernon.

The three B.C. Interior cities create a circuit for travellers, showcasing three diverse regions in the province.

From Kamloops’ rolling hills to the scenic beauty of Salmon Arm and the bustling city of Vernon, there is no shortage of things to do within the area. Whether you’re an outdoorsperson or an urban dweller, visitors and residents can come together over a refreshing pint (or taster flight) of locally brewed beer.

“Go sit in a taproom somewhere and you’ll be told exactly where to head next,” says Richard Phillips, co-owner of Iron Road Brewing in Kamloops. “There are a lot more beer lovers here than you might expect – it’s a common denominator.”

Related: 2014 – Brewery salutes sockeye with new beer

The breweries featured in the Triang-ale Trail are: Kamloops’ Noble Pig Brewhouse, Red Collar Brewing and Iron Road Brewing; Crannóg Ales in Sorrento; Salmon Arm’s Barley Station Brew Pub; and Marten Brewing in Vernon.

Related: 2016 – Barley Station brews winning brown ale

The destinations are all connected by the Trans-Canada Highway with a short side trip to Vernon on Highway 97, making it an easygoing, memorable road trip.

“The Triang-ale Trail features some of the best beer the province has to offer – once visitors get caught in its grasp they aren’t going to want to leave!” jokes Joe Wiebe, director of content with the BC Ale Trail. “And there is such great variety there – although each city is close by, they each have something completely different to offer.”

The BC Ale Trail has expanded to feature 17 different regions since its inception in 2016. The announcement comes at the same time as the new Northern BC Trail.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Marten Brewpub in Vernon. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Just Posted

Okanagan Sun tackle Chilliwack Saturday in BCFC action

The Sun will be looking for revenge at home after Corn Huskers beat them 22-18 earlier in season

Okanagan tech industry booming, contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

New study shows Okanagan tech sector contributes over $1.6 billion to regional economy

Kelowna church closes and makes room for Starbright

Starbright Children’s Development Centre meeting need for space with major real estate purchase

Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park starts to take shape

Student volunteers from three local schools work on trail building project

Open burning permitted again in Kamloops Fire Centre

Low fire rating prompts decision throughout Kamloops Fire Centre

Pavement Patty slows drivers near Rutland Elementary

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Around the BCHL – Trail Smoke Eater grad to captain NCAA Michigan Tech Huskies

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer

Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kamloops make up the Triang-ale Trail featuring six craft breweries

Thieves escape after man claims his wife is giving birth

RCMP searching for suspects in brazen daytime break in

Vernon attempted murder suspect denies legal aid

Tyson Cole said he will seek representation on his own

Rural Canada Post carriers could see 25-per-cent pay hike: spokesman

An arbitrator has released a ruling in a long-standing pay equity dispute at Canada Post

Seventh day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Freeland brings optimism back to NAFTA talks

NAFTA talks resume in Washington

BC Children’s Hospital warns of possible PayPal fraud

Recipients are asked to forward the emails to PayPal

Most Read