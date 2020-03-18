B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, March 18, 2020. (B.C. government)

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

A large grocery store may have room for hundreds of customers without having them crowd together, and effective application of coronavirus rules will vary from business to business, B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

At her daily briefing on COVID-19 preparation March 18, Henry urged businesses to take their own measures to protect customers and staff, making sure there is hand cleaning available.

“For businesses for example, grocery stores, pharmacies, it will vary by the business how you will need to implement these measures,” Henry said. “That will mean enhanced cleaning of your premises, but also for employees so they can clean their hands frequently, they can clean the surfaces around them, and they’re able to have hand cleaning in all parts of the business.”

RELATED: 45 more coronavirus cases in B.C., total now 231

RELATED: 6,800 foreign workers allowed in to fill farm jobs

Keeping one to two metres of separation between customers can be done differently, such as at one Victoria area produce store where the checkout lineup is marked in squares so people don’t stand too close together.

“If you’re a grocery store that’s a very large one, that may mean that you can accommodate several hundred people without them having to come in close contact with each other,” Henry said. “If it’s a very small business, it may have to be one at a time.”

Henry reminded employers that they should not be asking for doctors’ notes for people who want to stay home, which many people are doing if they have respiratory symptoms or have recently returned from travel outside Canada.

Henry’s latest order has kept schools and bars closed, restricting some restaurants to take-out or minimal seating and shut down all gatherings more than 50 people. People using public transit should also maintain distance between each other, and employees should avoid congregating on breaks and work staggered hours if possible to reduce contact with others.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

Just Posted

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market on despite COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

Kelowna Salvation Army hopes for community support during coronavirus-caused supply shortages

The charity has made changes to adapt to increased demand and failing supply

City of Kelowna urges use of online services during COVID-19 restrictions

City hoping to reduce in-person visits to city hall during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tommy Gun’s Barbershop closes all Canada locations, two Kelowna locations

More than 70 shops across Canada and the U.S. were closed because of COVID-19

‘Lots of unknowns’: Kelowna restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Winter permit system still in effect for Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said daily winter permits no longer be provided. Users must already have annual pass

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

Heron basks in Okanagan sunshine

Great blue heron wandering the frozen waters of Cools Pond in the BX during a sunny Wednesday outing

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

Alleged gun sighting at Penticton Walmart prompts investigation

RCMP responded to a reported gun sighting inside a Penticton Walmart Wednesday afternoon

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

Most Read