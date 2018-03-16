Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January, with the decline led by the motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.

Sales for January totalled $54.9 billion as 14 of the 21 industries moved lower.

The drop came as sales of motor vehicles fell 8.0 per cent to $4.9 billion, following two consecutive monthly increases.

Meanwhile, production in the aerospace product and parts industry fell 9.5 per cent to $1.6 billion, while the primary metal industry dropped 2.8 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Overall manufacturing sales in volume terms declined 1.1 per cent.

Related: Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BX Press picked from the crop

Just Posted

Accessibility committee focusing on infrastructure, transportation, health

Lake Country - The Access and Age-friendly Committee’s annual report will be presented Tuesday

Feature Friday: Keeping Central Okanagan schools safe in a new era

Safety threats posed to students and staff at Central Okanagan schools are rare events.

Unionized school support staff take financial hit

Ten-month employees lose money on two-week spring break

JUNO nominee to perform in Kelowna

Let’s Hear It! LIVE will take place March 21 at 7 p.m. for JUNO Week

Accidents plague Highway 97 south of Vernon

Several accidents reported Thursday

Your March 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

No experience needed: Princeton woman shoots and scores $5,000

A Princeton mom shoots and scores $5,000 and she didn’t even know how to hold a hockey stick

Boots on the ground wildfire training for B.C. firefighters

Firefighters from around B.C. will be in Penticton at a simulated wildfire training exercise

BCHL Today: Goaltending gives Vernon huge edge over Wenatchee

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

It’s the best day ever, a time to celebrate adorable tuxedo-wearing fluff balls

B.C. man must donate $8,000 to conservation fund after killing grizzly bear

The man pleaded guilty to killing the bear with a bow and arrow in Powell River during closed season

Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

B.C. city wants to reduce parking distance from fire hydrants to add spaces

Shrinking the no-parking space around hydrants could free up “hundreds” of parking spaces, study says

Man sets himself on fire at B.C. restaurant, police watchdog investigating

Vancouver police say man brought gasoline can into McDonald’s, threatened to light himself on fire

Most Read

  • Manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January: Statistics Canada

    Motor vehicle, aerospace and primary metal industries lead drop in manufacturing sales