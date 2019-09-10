Deputy Mayor Luke Stack (Left) & CEO Lisa McGuire (Right) cut the ribbon in celebration of the new Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. Okanagan office in Kelowna, B.C. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

The Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC opened its new office in Kelowna on Tuesday.

The health and safety association for manufacturers and food processors moved their Okanagan office to the Landmark 2 building on Dolphin Avenue, from hundreds of kilometres away in Chilliwack.

From this office, the association will support local manufacturers, wineries, and other food processors with training and advisory services to help them build and improve effective workplace safety programs that protect workers.

Deputy Mayor Luke Stack had the honor of assisting Chief Executive Officer Lisa McGuire in cutting the symbolic ribbon, signifying the start of the companies new chapter.

Stack said the association has chosen their new location wisely as it will serve as a more efficient home for helping manufacturers in the Okanagan.

“For them to pick Kelowna as a new base where some of their experts can travel south and north, it’s a vote of confidence for the city of Kelowna,” he said. “.We have an excellent market place for people to set up shop and this is a service that is here to support our community.”

ALSO READ: Slow home sales cool B.C. government revenues this year

CEO Lisa McGuire says they chose the city of Kelowna to better reach their clients from the South rather than working out of the main office in Chilliwack.

“We have our health and safety specialist in this region to better serve our clients,” she said. “We work in the community to provide health and safety support and achieve our vision of reducing injuries in the manufacturing sector.”

The association has been around for 11 years, McGuire added.

“We’ve had one advisor located in Summerland, but we moved to the south and hired an additional advisor to better serve our 300 members. We certainly are better suited to support them.”

Kelowna-area manufacturers are also entitled to complimentary advisory services and discounted training from the new Manufacturing Safety Alliance office.

The association says that companies that take advantage of its services for at least five years see a 50 per cent drop in injuries.

