Local apparel company opens shop in Kelowna airport

The company annoucned its openening on Instagram

There’s a new store front in Kelowna’s International Airport.

Tourism Kelowna and Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel partnered together to open Okanagan + Co located in the departure lounge at YLW, next to White Spot.

The store will sell local merchandise and apparel, featuring local artisans like Meadow Vista Honey, Gamer Gadgetry, and Karat Chocolate.

“Okanagan + Co will make a great addition to the departures lounge at YLW and provide passengers the ability to take a piece of the Okanagan with them on their journey,” says Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We are excited for this opportunity to partner with local businesses and to showcase our Okanagan community.”

“As passionate locals we couldn’t pass up this opportunity to connect with the diverse and amazing body of humans who flow in and out of our stunning Okanagan Valley through Kelowna International; to connect with like-minded Okanagan enthusiasts,” says Jaclyn Robertson, Founder of Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel Inc.

