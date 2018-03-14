Catalyst Paper’s Crofton mill in the Cowichan Valley. (Catalyst)

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

They won the last trade dispute over glossy paper, and now B.C.-based Catalyst Paper faces an “anti-dumping” duty of more than 22 per cent on newsprint.

The latest preliminary decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce is on top of a six per cent countervailing duty imposed on Jan. 8. A final decision on both measures is expected in early August.

“ This U.S. trade action is unwarranted and without merit,” Catalyst CEO Ned Dwyer said in a statement released Wednesday, vowing to “vigorously defend” the company against the trade action.

Catalyst has its corporate headquarters in Richmond, its distribution centre in Surrey and paper mills in Crofton, Port Alberni and Powell River.

Crofton produces 350,000 tonnes of newsprint and 377,000 tonnes of pulp per year, with nearly 600 employees. The Port Alberni operation produces directory and lightweight coated paper. Powell River mill, with 383 employees, produces newsprint and uncoated mechanical specialty papers.

The U.S. decision affects “uncoated groundwood paper” used in newspapers, directories, flyers, catalogues and books. Directory paper was excluded from the preliminary ruling.

“Even with the exemption of directory paper, the remaining anti-dumping and countervailing duties are onerous and a critical cost challenge to Catalyst,” Dwyer said. “They pose a threat to our competitiveness and the sustainability of our business and we will continue to vigorously defend ourselves against them.”

In 2015, the U.S. agency final review determined that a countervailing duty on glossy or “supercalendered” paper because Catalyst did not receive significant government subsidies during the period it reviewed.

Previous story
Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

Just Posted

Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Lynell Anderson says $3 billion child care investment positive first step

Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

The fire in which a woman died was sparked accidentally.

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

RV dealer named Top 5 in North America

Long-time Lake Country business rewarded for its hard work

Your March 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Sicamous site of attempt to contact extraterrestrials

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Tributes from around the world pour in for Stephen Hawking

Theoretical physicist remembered as one of science’s most brilliant minds

BCHL Today: Can Trail Smoke Eaters pull off epic upset?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. school closes after young First Nation child dies

The Port Alberni school will be closed the rest of the week following the death of a six-year-old

Salmon Arm Paralympian Natalie Wilkie races to the podium

A bronze medal finish just 0.1 seconds off the silver

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Most Read

  • Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

    NDP government under fire for ‘double dipping’ employer health tax

  • Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

    Catalyst Paper vows to fight latest duty imposed on B.C. products