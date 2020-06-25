Landmark’s ‘Dine the District’ returns July and August in Kelowna

After a successful launch year in 2019, the Landmark District has announced it will be bringing back ‘Dine the District’ this July and August.

The hope for this year’s ‘Dine the District’ is to increase business in the area after restaurants were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will run from July 15 to Sept. 1 and will promote the Landmark District’s food and drink establishments as well as increase social distanced pedestrian traffic in the area, during the summer months.

“We’re trying to encourage the public to come on down to the Landmark District and dine,” said Dallas Gray, commercial leasing and marketing agent, Alstober Construction.

“It’s kind of a two-fold thing. First, it’s for the tenants in the towers. We’re trying to encourage them to come down the towers and go check-out the different restaurants whether it’s in Landmark 1 for Mexican, or Landmark 2 with Sandwich Co., or Landmark 5’s Mon Thong. The other part is to let the public know there’s lots of dining options in the Landmark District that they probably aren’t aware of.”

An interactive map of the neighbourhood will be updated to include new tenants and will highlight each food venue, parking and transportation options, and will be available at each restaurant.

As participants dine at each restaurant they will be given a #LandmarkLove stamp on the corresponding location on the map. Once they have achieved a minimum of five venue visits, diners can take a picture of their completed maps at the end of the promotion and upload them to social media with hashtag #DinetheDistrictLMD for their chance to win prizes.

The District also has over 2,000 parking spots in the area and will be expanding out some patio spaces for restaurants to allow more social distancing.

The Landmark District Marketing team will be meeting with each establishment to go over their involvement in its full scope. A promotion package outlining the full details of the #DinetheDistrict will be provided soon.

Every affiliated Landmark establishment will be available to experience during ‘Dine the District, including the Mid-Town Pub, which has been under construction since COVID-19 forced establishments to close their doors in March.

For a complete list of the District’s restaurants and cafes, click here.

