Close to 30 protesters were arrested at a Trans Mountain demonstration in Burnaby. (Rogue Collective photo)

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

A little more than half of Canadians believe Kinder Morgan could have done a better job of earning public support for the Trans Mountain pipeline, a poll released Monday suggests.

Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians say the pipeline operator hadn’t properly handled publicity over the controversial project, according to data from Angus Reid Institute, which would twin an existing pipeline that extends from central Alberta to the west coast.

The project has long been the subject of public protests in B.C., as well as an escalating trade war and court action between B.C. and Alberta.

Kinder Morgan stopped all “non-essential” work on the pipeline earlier this month.

The opinion of pipeline supporters isn’t much different from that of the general population, the poll suggests.

Fifty-six per cent of supporters still thought Kinder Morgan had done a poor public relations job.

Among those opposed, 70 per cent thought the company hadn’t handled public outcry properly.

However, 60 per cent of Canadians said the protesters didn’t represent the mainstream’s views on the pipeline.

Crown counsel is currently considering criminal contempt charges against 167 anti-pipeline demonstrators for violating a court order not to go near the Trans Mountain worksite in Burnaby.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rental housing proposed for Kelowna’s BC Tree Fruit site

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Parlour games or video games

We say, “Rampage is silly fun and Truth or Dare is just silly”

Business as usual at controversial Lake Country inn, despite failure to attain a licence

The inn’s business licence was not renewed last year

Rain barrels, compost bins popular on Earth Day in Kelowna

Regional District’s annual sale sees all rain barrels sell in 90 minutes

Nature Centre fundraiser uproots

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things is June 23 at Lonepine Ranch

Final week for ALR input

Public consultation process closes April 30

Talent show benefits African orphanage

Summerland Secondary School students organized fundraiser

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

MMIW drone team fundraising for summer searches

Organizers expect the searches to expand this summer

Turbulent times for outgoing B.C. Lieutenant Governor

Judith Guichon ends term today, returns to Nicola Valley ranch

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Maple Leafs look to stay alive tonight as they face elimination against Boston on home ice

Woman found dead in car in Kamloops

A woman was found dead in a car in Kamloops, while two men also found unconscious

Electric vehicles more affordable than you think: BC Hydro

Myths blocking road to electric vehicle adoption

Kinder Morgan bungled pipeline public relations: poll

The survey suggests 58 per cent of Canadians believe the company is to blame for poor perceptions

Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

Most Read