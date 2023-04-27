Clos du Soleil Winery in Keremeos now has 100 per cent organic certification. (Clos du Soleil Winery)

Keremeos winery now 100% organic

All four vineyards at Clos du Soleil are certified organic

Clos du Soleil Estate Vineyard is officially certified organic. This means that all four Clos du Soleil-owned vineyards are now 100 per cent organic, farmed biodynamically, and “Biosphere Committed.”

Located just down the road from the Clos du Soleil Estate Vineyard on the Upper Bench of the Similkameen Valley, Clos du Soleil purchased La Côte vineyard in 2018. At that time, the team immediately began converting the vineyard to organic and biodynamic practices, in line with the winery’s existing viticultural methods.

The process was also key to their “philosophy of producing wines which speak strongly of terroir and place, and the care we put into both our winemaking and our stewardship of the land,” said winemaker and managing director Michael Clark.

Today, that persistence and vision have paid off, and La Côte Vineyard is now certified organic, totalling 30 acres of vines, are certified organic.

“Organic certification is really central to our whole approach at Clos du Soleil,” explained Clark. “We put a great deal of effort into producing wines of place, wines that speak of the land on which they were grown. Organic practices are a crucial part of that process by encouraging healthy soils, and healthy vines, which make for more expressive wines.”

“We are delighted that La Côte, like our other vineyards, is now certified organic as farming this way plays an important role in showcasing our commitment to the land and making sure everything we take from it is not only replaced, but made better by our practices,” said vineyard and operations manager Steve Roche.

BC Wine

