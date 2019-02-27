Contributed

Kelowna woman turns tough situation into business opportunity

Laura Pelletier is the owner of Kwikfit4u Canada

Laura Pelletier was able to overcome challenging medical conditions by exploring a new fitness business venture.

Twelve years ago, Laura Pelletier owner of Kwikfit4u Canada was suffering from a broken ankle, fibromyalgia and developed carpal tunnel syndrome from working at her spa. She suffered from depression, she said, and was on various medications until she received a phone call.

It was a Kwikfit4u representative looking for someone for a sales rep in Kelowna. At first, she skeptical but gave it a go. She ended up losing weight, and was able to cut out her medications after she tried the machine, she said.

Over the next five years, she began selling the fitness machines to friends and family. Eventually, she was asked to look after the business, which she agreed to because it was something she believed in, she said.

“They had a few other businesses on the go and they just couldn’t do it all, and this guy said it’s our baby and we want you to look after it,” Pelletier said.

“I supply across Canada and the US,” she said, adding she supplies to clinics and gyms.

“I was selling quite a bit, because I believed in it. I used to own a real estate company, I had spas and I’m a little bit ADD and so, I’ve done numerous things but my health was failing.”

She said she’s 63, but feels like she’s 10 years younger. She goes on hikes and uses her Kwik Fit.

Pelletier works mainly with customers who can’t go to the gym.

“I’m not going after people who are fit, I’m working with people with chronic conditions. I target those people because they can’t go to the gym.”

“I hear every day in and out about people’s aches and pains.”

She called it rewarding to see the progress people have made.

“The more people I work with and help, basically it’s a lot of referrals from people, a lot of it is word of mouth.” she said.

