Kelowna pizza place opens 4th location in Upper Mission

Whose hungry for DunnEnzies’ pizza?

A popular pizza joint in Kelowna has opened a new location in the Upper Mission.

The new DunnEnzies Pizza Co. location, just off of Lakeshore Road, celebrated its grand opening April 1.

With three other locations in Kelowna, at the Airport Village, Landmark Centre, and in downtown, the grand opening marks the store’s fourth pizza place.

“Thank you everyone who made this vision of ours a reality. The community has been so supportive throughout this entire journey and we cannot wait to have you come by,” the company said in a Facebook post.

edit@kelownacapnews.com
