Kelowna man $500,000 richer after grocery store stop

Troy Brown won on the Feb. 9, Lotto Max

A stop at a Vancouver Island grocery store became an unforgettable experience for a Kelowna man.

Troy Brown decided to check his Feb. 9, Lotto Max ticket while picking up some groceries and left the store $500,000 richer.

He had originally purchased the ticket in Kelowna at the Circle K Convenience store on Glenmore Drive, however, hadn’t checked the ticket until arriving on Vancouver Island for work.

“I scanned my ticket and couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief,” he said. “I asked the person behind me to make sure I was seeing things right. I was shaking so bad that he had to help me scan the ticket again.”

After he realized he had matched 4/4 numbers to win the Extra’s top prize, he phoned his wife to share the news.

To celebrate his win, Brown took his work crew out for dinner and he plans on taking his family on vacation to Hawaii or Costa Rica once it is safe to travel again. Brown also hinted that home renovations are also in store.

In 2020, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $32 million in prize-winning Extra tickets. Say ‘Yes’ to the Extra for the chance to win up to $500,000. The Extra is available with Daily Grand, Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and BC/49 at any BCLC lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com.

