Kelowna International Airport saw all-time high passenger numbers in 2018 with 2,059,030 passengers (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna International Airport celebrating 75 years in flight

Capital News was invited to tour the facility

Kelowna International Airport is celebrating 75 years in business and Capital News was given the opportunity to tour the facility.

The airport sees about 60 flights per day between nine airlines.

Senior Manager of Airport Operations Phillip Elchitz says, “We found that the passengers from the Okanagan… are very well educated… They understand in general what they can and what they can’t take. They know how the system works, they understand the documentation and the paperwork required, and they know when to get to the airport.”

The airport has its own firehall with operations specialists and firefighters ready to tackle any emergency.

Airport staff say there hasn’t been any major incidents in at least 15 years.

