Photo from the 28th Annual Business of Excellence Awards on Oct. 21. 2015. (Photo - Contributed)

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce release nominees for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Nominations were submitted by both the local community and businesses

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has released its full list of nominees for the 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

This year’s nominees represent a range of businesses of all sizes, not-for-profits, and exceptional individuals. This year’s nominations were chosen by both the community and businesses. A panel of independent judges is now evaluating all nominee applications, prior to naming finalists in each of the 12 categories.

The finalists will be announced at a special luncheon honoring all nominees at the Cost Capri hotel in Kelowna on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

“The Business Excellence Awards are an outstanding pathway for recognizing achievement in our community,” says Chamber President Nikki Csek. “As a past winner, I know that it not only feels great to be recognized for your hard work in front of your peers, but it is a great opportunity to boost your business profile.”

ALSO READ: Segway tours coming to Kelowna’s Myra Canyon Adventure Park

On Oct. 3., judges will visit all the finalist’s places of business and shoot video of each finalist at work for viewing at the gala. The winners will be revealed at the glitzy Business Excellence Awards Gala scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1. at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort.

The theme for this year’s gala is titled “Destination of Excellence: Celebrating those driving Kelowna’s Success.”

“This year’s theme marks a broader look at where we are as a community,” says Csek. “Kelowna isn’t just a big player region, or even in the province. National and international companies are setting up shop here and local businesses are expanding their reach across the world.”

Luncheon event tickets for Oct. 3. can be found on the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce website, here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

Just Posted

Kelowna Costco may be on the move

Costco has submitted plans to move to a newer Kelowna location

Kelowna Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce release nominees for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Nominations were submitted by both the local community and businesses

Central Okanagan to have childcare needs assessed by study

Childcare to be examined in Lake Country, Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna and Peachland

Okanagan table tennis players thrive at 55+ games

Nine Salmon Arm residents were tough to beat at the games in Kelowna last week

‘It’s almost surreal’: B.C. fire chief, sidekick Sammy recap rescue mission in Bahamas

Chief Larry Watkinson and Sam the disaster dog spent 8 days assisting a search and rescue team

Shuswap elementary school shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher in Salmon Arm passed away suddenly over weekend

Okanagan city on track to battle climate change

Climate Action Advisory Committee urges action is needed

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Segway tours coming to Okanagan’s Myra Canyon Adventure Park

Okanagan Adventure Company are expanding the electric rides in the Okanagan

WHL action returns to Okanagan, Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Most Read