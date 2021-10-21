Kelowna Chamber of Commerce confused about Interior Health event restrictions

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is looking to Interior Health for answers regarding restrictions for those who are fully vaccinated.

The B.C. government recently announced that it would lift restrictions placed on indoor and outdoor gatherings as the two-dose vaccine requirement for attendees kicks in on Monday, Oct. 25. However, capacity limits remain in effect where regional orders are in place, including parts of the Interior Health region. Until these orders are lifted, there will continue to be a 50 per cent capacity or 50 people for indoor events, whichever is greater.

“As it stands today, many are left wondering if this means that someone who is attending a Western Hockey League game in Kelowna, Kamloops or Prince George is at higher risk than someone who is attending a Canucks game. They are all fully vaccinated so there should be no differential in level of risk,” said Dan Rogers, executive director for the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

Rogers pointed to the steps the Kelowna Rockets have taken to ensure a safe environment for fans who are fully vaccinated. Not having the same increase in capacity will potentially cost the Rockets thousands of dollars in revenue, said Rogers. There will also be lost economic benefits to the hospitality sector from those attending major sporting and entertainment events.

“Businesses along with fully vaccinated residents need and deserve clarity around the reasoning for increasing capacity limits for some regions in BC and not others. We are hopeful and optimistic that Interior Health will announce the same direction as that taken provincially so the Rockets can play before large crowds of fully vaccinated fans just as the Canucks are now allowed to do – just in time for their home opener next Tuesday,” said Rogers.

COVID-19Kelowna