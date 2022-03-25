Kelowna business wins People’s Choice at Angel Summit

Kelowna’s The Rogerie won the People’s Choice Award at this year’s OKGN Angel Summit.
Co-founders Angela and Brady Rogers started the business in 2019 as a market booth and together they have created a new way to manufacture old plastics.
All products are made by them from local plastic waste with sustainability top of mind every step of the way. Some items include, beer glasses, stemless wine glasses, plant holders and coffee canisters.
The Rogerie can be found in Orchard Park Mall.
Nelson-based business CertiCraft was the winner of the summit, taking home a $150,000 investment fund.
