Kelowna brewery launches new beer for Indigenous Brew Day

On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
Tessa Terbasket, a young Syilx woman, visited Jackknife brewing to take part in preparing the first batch of ale. (Photo Submitted)
On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)

A Kelowna brewery is doing its part to bring awareness to the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada.

Jackknife Brewing, a local beer and pizza joint, is launching the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise funds for the cause.

Business partners Ian Middleton, Damien Moore, and Brad Tomlinson opened the brewery in March 2020 with the goal of creating a safe community space.

“We built this business on a foundation of inclusivity, so we wanted to go the extra distance and become a part of this campaign,” said Brad Tomlinson, self-proclaimed beer wizard at Jackknife Brewing.

The campaign will launch on March 28, to coincide with Indigenous Brew Day, which was started last year by Indigenous brewers Mark Solomon, Eric Saulis, and Seguin Sailor on the east coast.

This year, 40 other breweries across Canada and the United States will also be participating to bring awareness to diversity issues, prejudice towards Indigenous peoples, and the missing and murdered women.

Over the last year, the Jackknife crew has been collaborating with the Terbasket family from T Diamond Ranch, who are a part of the Syilx Okanagan Nation.

“We source our grains from local farms in B.C. and Alberta,” said Tomlinson.

“After we brew it here, they pick up the spent grain to feed to their cows and the other animals on T Diamond Ranch. It helps to keep our practice full circle and sustainable, and we’ve enjoyed building these relationships.”

The Terbaskets were invited in to help brew the first batch of ale that will be sold in the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign.

Now the ale, which was made from locally grown hops, will ferment in some red wine barrels from Arrowleaf Cellars.

Six different beers will be released over the course of the campaign to highlight different natural ingredients from the Okanagan Valley, such as spruce tip, juniper, soapberries, Labrador tea, cedar, and hemlock.

“We’re looking forward to having people in to taste each one,” said Tomlinson.

Once the batch has sold, a portion of the sales will be donated to the missing and murdered Indigenous women crisis.

Tomlinson said they are still in search of a local charity aligned with the cause to collaborate with for future fundraisers.

To follow along with the campaign, stay tuned to @JackknifeBrewing on Instagram.

READ MORE: Landmark gathering of Okanagan Nation members to discuss missing, murdered Indigenous women

READ MORE: Lake Country teen heals horses while inspiring others

Craft BreweriesKelownaOkanagan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club partially closes due to COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Spring is the season for flowers, new life and rebirth. How much do you know about spring-related facts? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
Kelowna brewery launches new beer for Indigenous Brew Day

Jackknife Brewing is launching the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Anti-Semitic posters in Kelowna prompts RCMP investigation

Police said the posters were found along Abbott Street and at Kelowna General Hospital

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Most Read