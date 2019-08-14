It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Get your cash, debit, or credit cards ready.

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale is returning to Vancouver on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 to Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at the Convention Centre. The sale will be held at the West Building.

You won’t want to miss it, it’s worth your travels.

Like every other year, expect long line ups on opening day, so make sure you there early enough to grab a spot in line.

Brands such as Wilfred, TNA, Babaton, and Talula will be on sale from both spring/summer and fall/winter. Items will be 50-90 per cent off.

There’s no such thing as back stock or putting items on hold, so if you see something you absolutely love, grab it as soon as possible. Private dressing rooms? Nope, dressing rooms are communal. There’s a bag check at the door for you to shop hands-free.

If this year’s Aritzia Warehouse Sale will be your first, you’ll want to read below.

That thing you want? It's probably on sale. Shop 50-70% off your top-searched – in stores and online. https://t.co/kwG0YS3JDS pic.twitter.com/aD38lWgPw0 — aritzia (@ARITZIA) August 10, 2019

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale survival guide:

Doors open at 7 a.m., so get there extremely early. Sale shoppers will be lined up well before. If you love it, don’t let it go, don’t come back for it, grab it. Dress in comfy easy to slip on and slip off clothing, dressing rooms are communal. Put on the right underwear, you’ll be stripping down in front of complete strangers. Be sale aware, there’s going to be clothing everywhere, so prepare to dig through piles of clothing. Hands-free shopping is a must. Leave your purse at home. Don’t go for one day, check back, new product gets added daily. Bring the money! Cash, debit, and credit are all accepted, minus Aritzia gift cards.

The sale is from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico