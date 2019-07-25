Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline are unloaded in Edson, Alta. on June 18, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

An Indigenous group planning to bid for ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline is launching a “listening tour” of Indigenous communities in B.C. and Alberta.

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August and will invite First Nations and Metis Nation people and communities along the pipeline route from Edmonton to the West Coast to share their thoughts about Indigenous ownership.

Delbert Wapass, executive chair and founder of Project Reconciliation, says the tour will provide information on his group’s proposal but is also designed to gather feedback to be reflected in its final submission to the federal government.

Wapass, the former chief of Saskatchewan’s Thunderchild First Nation, is proposing ownership of at least 51 per cent of the federal government-owned pipeline be shared among all participating Indigenous communities in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

RELATED: Feds won’t rush into Trans Mountain sale to Indigenous groups, minister says

The group would put 80 per cent of the cash flow from the pipeline stake into a “sovereign wealth fund” to invest in environmentally friendly projects.

Its bid is opposed by the Western Indigenous Pipeline Group which argues Trans Mountain should be owned by communities actually located on the route as they are most at risk from an oil spill.

Ottawa has indicated support for the idea of selling the pipeline to Indigenous owners but says decisions won’t be made until the pipeline expansion project is “de-risked.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Longtime Okanagan restaurant has a Dew-Over
Next story
North Okanagan’s second cannabis retail store coming soon

Just Posted

Hood ornaments stolen from high-end Kelowna cars

Around $6,500 worth of damage was caused by mischief maker

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the Province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in assault with a knife

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Doc Willoughby’s Public House hosts ’50s-inspired psychobilly five-piece from Edmonton

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, Shuswap retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Former South Okanagan lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Chase RCMP find people drinking alcohol, no evidence of reported assault

Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Care costs for 42 horses seized in Okanagan now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Most Read