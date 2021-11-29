Hot Chocolate Fest to warm up Okanagan

The first annual Okanagan Hot Chocolate fest will warm up residents in January just in time for the coldest month of the year from Jan. 17 to Feb. 14.

Organized by Food Tours Kelowna, the festival will include restaurants, cafes, bakeries and chocolate shops from around the Okanagan, which will showcase a hot chocolate flavour with optional pairings from their menus. The festival follows in the footsteps of similar events taking place in Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

Some businesses already signed on to be featured are Frankie, We Salute You!, QB Gelato & Cafe, Sandrine’s Chocolate and Pastry and Ratio Coffee and Pastry.

These businesses will put their hot chocolate skills to the test in this friendly competition while customers can vote for their favourite at OkanaganHotChocolateFest.ca.

Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes provided by Big White Ski Resort as well as the participating locations through an Instagram photo contest. Anyone can win by sharing a photo of themselves sipping on a hot chocolate creation by one of the Okanagan locations and tag @OkanaganHotChocolateFest and use #OkanaganHotChocFest.

Murissa Shalapata, co-founder of Food Tours Kelowna said, the goal is to have guests relish the talent of the valley with a warm cuppa cocoa in hand while also raising money for the local Mamas for Mamas charity.

“Each year we hope to select a different charity in order to do some good in our community. We’ve watched Mamas for Mamas do some great things both here in the Okanagan and nationwide and couldn’t be prouder to select them for our annual event,” she explained.

To get involved with the Okanagan Hot Chocolate Fest or become a sponsor please visit www.OkanaganHotChocolateFest.ca or reach out to murissa@foodtourskelowna.com.

READ MORE: BC SPCA Kelowna looking for donations during Giving Tuesday

READ MORE: Kelowna lights up for the holiday season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

FestivalOkanagan