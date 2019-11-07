Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

A top dog at a top social media company is shifting seats.

Vernon’s own Ryan Holmes led Hootsuite from it’s small beginnings to the global leaders in social media management that it is today.

“It’s with a grateful heart that I’m announcing the start of a search for Hootsuite’s next CEO candidate,” said Holmes, Hootsuite’s founder. “It’s been an honour of my lifetime to lead Hootsuite from a small company to a global enterprise of more than 1,000 employees supporting over 200,000 organizations. I’m extremely proud of what our world-class team has built together and am even more excited about what the future holds.”

Holmes will be moving to Executive Chairman once the right person is chosen.

“Looking forward to this next chapter together,” said Holmes, who attended Okanagan College in the mid-1990s where he took business, arts and computer science courses.

