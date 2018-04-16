Jacob and Owen Carpenter had some fun target practice using axes at the Axe Monkey display last Sunday at Forge Valley Fitness, where a fundraiser was held in support of Vernon Search and Rescue. The event was in honour of Gloria Miller, a five-year member who was lost while diving in Mexico on Feb. 15. Miller admired SAR. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Gym boosts Search and Rescue

Vernon volunteer group benefits from Forge Valley Fitness fundraiser including Kelowna’s Axe Monkeys

Support was on target as the community gathered for a fun day aimed at assisting Vernon Search and Rescue.

Forge Valley Fitness recently held a fundraiser in support of Vernon SAR, featuring games, prizes and Axe Monkey. The event was in honour of Gloria Miller, a five-year member who was lost while diving in Mexico on Feb. 15. Miller admired SAR.

“The event went great, we had lots of participation, everyone had lots of fun learning how to throw an axe properly. Especially the kids,” said Terrence Limbert, Forge Valley Fitness coach.

“It was really great to have a few of the members of Vernon SAR come in and talk about the organization and what they do. I had no idea it is 100 per cent volunteer work – crazy! Which I feel makes the fundraising that much more important and successful.”

Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support, the event raised a total of $1,270, which will support Vernon SAR efforts.

See related: Vernon SAR seeking a new home

Jennifer Smith | Reporter

Send Jennifer an email.

Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
SilverStar’s first employee takes final ride on chairlift

Just Posted

Health crises inspire media personalities to volunteer

Kelowna’s Phil Johnson and Tamara Joel share emotional stories to support National Volunteer Week

Stapley ranked 177th by NHL Central Scouting

Three Vipers make the final list for 2018 NHL Entry Draft

Long arms of the law are reaching out to Kelowna

Law day is just around the corner, will you be there?

Kelowna cops plan to make being arrested fun

Cops for Kids Jail and Bail Thursday April 19 is expected to be fun for all.

Kelowna senior donates her kidney to save a life

Organ donor Traude Robertson hopes to inspire others

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jay’s game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

Vernon Kokaness make a splash

PHOTOS: Swim club hosts spring jamboree

Coquihalla to get a blast of snow

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Interior mountain passes

B.C. couple awarded $300,000 after fireplace leaked carbon monoxide

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after gas leak

Most Read