Gym boosts Search and Rescue

Support was on target as the community gathered for a fun day aimed at assisting Vernon Search and Rescue.

Forge Valley Fitness recently held a fundraiser in support of Vernon SAR, featuring games, prizes and Axe Monkey. The event was in honour of Gloria Miller, a five-year member who was lost while diving in Mexico on Feb. 15. Miller admired SAR.

“The event went great, we had lots of participation, everyone had lots of fun learning how to throw an axe properly. Especially the kids,” said Terrence Limbert, Forge Valley Fitness coach.

“It was really great to have a few of the members of Vernon SAR come in and talk about the organization and what they do. I had no idea it is 100 per cent volunteer work – crazy! Which I feel makes the fundraising that much more important and successful.”

Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support, the event raised a total of $1,270, which will support Vernon SAR efforts.

Jennifer Smith | Reporter

