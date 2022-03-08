Greater Vernon Community Expo returns

After a two-year hiatus, the Community Expo organized by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is set to return on Saturday, April 30, at Kal Tire Place North. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

A popular North Okanagan business event is making a triumphant return.

Early bird registration is currently underway for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s Community Expo Saturday, April 30, at Kal Tire Place North. Expo is presented by Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House.

The expo, says chamber general manager Dan Proulx, is “a significant opportunity existing for local businesses and non-profits to enhance their profile with thousands of residents and promote economic recovery.

“We are so excited to move ahead with Expo after COVID shut the second annual event down in 2020,” he said. “After a two-year hiatus, we are thrilled that Expo can create an opportunity for businesses and community agencies to gain visibility, as we emerge from the pandemic, and to showcase their services and products to residents.”

Among the companies registered thus far are Telus, Okanagan Science Centre, VantageOne Credit Union, City of Vernon, North Okanagan Friendship Centre, O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars, Mojo Tours, Vision Travel and Okanagan College.

Along with the vendors, Community Expo will feature family-friendly activities.

“If anything has been evident over the last two years, it’s how important businesses and non-profits are to our local community and economy,” said Proulx. “Vendor spaces are filling up fast and Expo is a fantastic way to get your organization back out into the community to create awareness and connections.”

Registration for vendor space is currently underway at https://business.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/community-expo-presented-by-lake-city-casino-match-eatery-public-house-5253?calendarMonth=2022-04-01 or by emailing info@vernonchamber.ca.

