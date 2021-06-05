Grainger girls keep companies in sweet supply

Supporting mostly male-dominated industries, Anna and Sherry keep the workforce rolling

Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, serviced a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country. (Contributed)

Between industrial warehouses and lumber mills, many Okanagan companies rely on outside supplies to keep business rolling.

Two of Grainger Canada’s workers do just that, from the initial order to stocking sites and vending machines. Anna Clarke and Sherry Senecal are a couple of the integral faces of the company, which has been around for more than 130 years, supplying everything from personal protective equipment to tools and more.

Anna Clarke, onsite service representative with Grainger Canada, services Armstrong to Penticton in various commercial industries.

“I grew up in the North Okanagan, and spent 10 years in northern B.C. in similar positions servicing the oil and gas industrial market and have been home for the last nine years in the beautiful Okanagan Valley,” said 37-year-old Clarke.

What is it that drives you in your work?

I am driven in my work by my passion to provide a great service experience for each different customer. Grainger provides the tools to help me deliver great value to each and every site. Working with the sales team to help customers stay operational and profitable in today’s market is a great feeling all around.

What are you passionate about?

I am super passionate about many things – family and all my hobbies, fishing, soccer, art, gardening, toxin-free lifestyle, and personal and professional development.

How do you find work-life balance/what do you do to escape?

I find balance in my work life by listening to many genres of music and personal development podcasts during my commute up and down the valley. The scenery along the lakes is divine, even when traffic isn’t, so it makes for a nice drive. When not working I spend time with family and friends, camping, fishing, sharing my passions with others and mostly just enjoying my hobbies!

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I love local art! Summer craft stands and the Creative Chaos event are some of my favourites.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in your field?

Always surround yourself with inspirational leaders, be inspired to go for it, believe in yourself always, speak up, ask questions and share your opinion, you will definitely learn and grow everyday in every way.

__________________________

Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, services a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country.

“I’ve lived in four different provinces as well as the UK and Germany. Six years ago I moved to the Okanagan and can’t see myself living anywhere else.”

What is it that drives you in your work?

It’s all about the customer and helping to improve their profitability through streamlined operations, inventory control and the right product for the job. As a sales professional my approach to every task, meeting or plan starts with one simple question. How will this benefit my customer? Being a key advisor to help customers maximize growth potential is truly a rewarding experience.

What are you passionate about?

I am passionate about many things! Personal growth through business, culture and activities really sums it up for me. I think that is why the Okanagan is such a great fit. A great business and local art culture combined with an incredible outdoor playground, provides a perfect setting for personal growth through engagement in all aspects of life.

How do you find work-life balance/what do you do to escape?

I think fully engaging in all activities brings a sense of accomplishment and happiness. For me, that means delivering on goals and striving for success at work and also enjoying everything life has to offer after the work is done. I am extremely active, both in winter and summer.

Alpine skiing, skating, hiking, paddle boarding, sailing, golf, motorcycle riding and a great meal with friends are what occupies my time outside of work.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I qualified for my amateur motorcycle racing license and have spent many days on the track.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in your field?

Strive for excellence always and pair up with a great mentor to help you navigate your career path.

Be excited about opportunities and confident in your abilities. And lastly, own and learn from your mistakes, we all make them and sometimes they teach the most valuable lessons!

women in business