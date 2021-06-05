Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, serviced a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country. (Contributed)

Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, serviced a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country. (Contributed)

Grainger girls keep companies in sweet supply

Supporting mostly male-dominated industries, Anna and Sherry keep the workforce rolling

Between industrial warehouses and lumber mills, many Okanagan companies rely on outside supplies to keep business rolling.

Two of Grainger Canada’s workers do just that, from the initial order to stocking sites and vending machines. Anna Clarke and Sherry Senecal are a couple of the integral faces of the company, which has been around for more than 130 years, supplying everything from personal protective equipment to tools and more.

Anna Clarke, onsite service representative with Grainger Canada, services Armstrong to Penticton in various commercial industries.

“I grew up in the North Okanagan, and spent 10 years in northern B.C. in similar positions servicing the oil and gas industrial market and have been home for the last nine years in the beautiful Okanagan Valley,” said 37-year-old Clarke.

What is it that drives you in your work?

I am driven in my work by my passion to provide a great service experience for each different customer. Grainger provides the tools to help me deliver great value to each and every site. Working with the sales team to help customers stay operational and profitable in today’s market is a great feeling all around.

What are you passionate about?

I am super passionate about many things – family and all my hobbies, fishing, soccer, art, gardening, toxin-free lifestyle, and personal and professional development.

How do you find work-life balance/what do you do to escape?

I find balance in my work life by listening to many genres of music and personal development podcasts during my commute up and down the valley. The scenery along the lakes is divine, even when traffic isn’t, so it makes for a nice drive. When not working I spend time with family and friends, camping, fishing, sharing my passions with others and mostly just enjoying my hobbies!

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I love local art! Summer craft stands and the Creative Chaos event are some of my favourites.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in your field?

Always surround yourself with inspirational leaders, be inspired to go for it, believe in yourself always, speak up, ask questions and share your opinion, you will definitely learn and grow everyday in every way.

__________________________

Sherry Senecal, commercial account manager at Grainger Canada, services a broad range of customers in Kelowna, Vernon and Lake Country.

“I’ve lived in four different provinces as well as the UK and Germany. Six years ago I moved to the Okanagan and can’t see myself living anywhere else.”

What is it that drives you in your work?

It’s all about the customer and helping to improve their profitability through streamlined operations, inventory control and the right product for the job. As a sales professional my approach to every task, meeting or plan starts with one simple question. How will this benefit my customer? Being a key advisor to help customers maximize growth potential is truly a rewarding experience.

What are you passionate about?

I am passionate about many things! Personal growth through business, culture and activities really sums it up for me. I think that is why the Okanagan is such a great fit. A great business and local art culture combined with an incredible outdoor playground, provides a perfect setting for personal growth through engagement in all aspects of life.

How do you find work-life balance/what do you do to escape?

I think fully engaging in all activities brings a sense of accomplishment and happiness. For me, that means delivering on goals and striving for success at work and also enjoying everything life has to offer after the work is done. I am extremely active, both in winter and summer.

Alpine skiing, skating, hiking, paddle boarding, sailing, golf, motorcycle riding and a great meal with friends are what occupies my time outside of work.

What’s one thing people would be surprised to learn about you?

I qualified for my amateur motorcycle racing license and have spent many days on the track.

What advice would you give to young women who are interested in your field?

Strive for excellence always and pair up with a great mentor to help you navigate your career path.

Be excited about opportunities and confident in your abilities. And lastly, own and learn from your mistakes, we all make them and sometimes they teach the most valuable lessons!

women in business

Previous story
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

Just Posted

Anna Clarke, onsite service representative with Grainger Canada, services Armstrong to Penticton in various commercial industries. When she’s not keeping local companies stocked, she’s stocking her freezer with fish. (Contributed)
Grainger girls keep companies in sweet supply

Supporting mostly male-dominated industries, Anna and Sherry keep the workforce rolling

Ecole Dr. Knox Middle School offers dual French Immersion and English track curriculums. (File photo)
Central Okanagan French Immersion faces school space squeeze challenge

Single/dual track French Immersion option sparks debate

Nancy Hichok, 65, has been cycling for 45 years. She's currently training for the Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser in August 2021, when she'll attempt to cover 160 kilometres in under seven hours. (Submitted photo)
Drivers need to share the roads, says Vernon cyclist shaken by near miss

Nancy Hichok, 65, is currently training for a 160 km ride in support of cancer funds this summer

Tesla charging station electrical vehicle charger. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)
Energy efficiency is revenue for Central Okanagan School District

SD23 is on track to meet its energy reduction goals

As a community support worker for Turning Points Collaborative Society, Naomi works to ensure such basic needs as housing are afforded to those without. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Care at the core of helping Vernon’s homeless

Naomi makes a difference in the lives of the community’s most vulnerable

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

A woman has been missing since driving her vehicle into the Similkameen River near Keremeos Friday (June 4) morning. (Ryan Van Veen/Flickr)
Police searching for woman after vehicle drives into river near Keremeos

An associate of Amy Sabean, 43, witnessed her being swept away in the Similkameen River

Karen Page knits at the Sardis Library while holding her daughter Rosalie during Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 17, 2015 in Chilliwack. Saturday, June 12, 2021 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day and VCR Day all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLaclan/Capital News file)
‘Distraught man’ arrested after Kelowna apartment building fire

The man barricaded himself in a room while fire crews attempted to put out a fire at the building

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

Most Read