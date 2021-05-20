The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns are parking their food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Deluxe hot dogs by the beach can now be had across from Skaha Lake.

The Wienery food truck owners Tahnee Adams and Campbell Kearns have opened a restaurant with three patios, two of them overlooking Skaha Lake at the Barefoot Resort.

The famous hot dog food truck has been operating at South Okanagan wineries for the past three years, but the husband and wife duo wanted a permanent place to call their own.

“Our focus will be on our world-famous hot dogs and also our plant-based market. As a chef, I really wanted to explore and elevate vegetable-based foods. There will also be bar food, feature burgers, sausage and appies,” said Kearns.

With three kids of their own, there’s also a kids’ menu.

The Barefoot restaurant is a large facility across from the beach, with three patios, including a roof patio that is currently being renovated. With the two patios open, they can safely host lots of people and keep within COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Hound Dog is their number one hot dog featuring peanut butter, bacon, pickles and crispy onions.

“It has the perfect balance of savoury that just makes it delicious,” he said.

There second most popular dog is the Big Dog Deluxe, a classic of fried onions, bacon and cheese.

The Carrot dog is also climbing the charts in popularity. It’s charbroiled marinated carrot, hot peppers, pickled onions and creamy almond chevre spicy mayo.

The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns with two of their three girls, are parking the food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The Wienery owners Tahanee Adams and Campbell Kearns with two of their three girls, are parking the food truck to open up a restaurant with three patios at the Barefoot Resort in Skaha. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Okanagan Ice Pops will be providing the gourmet popsicles for dessert. Adams is working with some local chocolatiers too.

“We’ve done dessert dogs in the past so we’ll incorporate that too; like banana-Nutella dessert dogs.”

The Wienery will also have a small market, featuring grab and go items like salads, breads, local jams and charcuterie boards. They anticipate getting a liqour licence in July, and are excited to provide a selection of hand-picked local wines, craft beer and ciders.

READ ALSO: Glowing boulders pop up around Penticton

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Just Posted

The Vernon Community Radio Society, home of the new 97.9 Valley FM set to begin broadcasting this fall, is holding a general meeting online June 8. (File photo)
Vernon community radio hosting general meeting

Meeting set for June 8 which will have more information on scheduled radio station opening in fall 2021

ambulance
Vernon toddler dies after fall from window

Two-year-old died in hospital from injuries sustained from Saturday fall

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Humans are the only animals that blush

Your morning start for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Some health care workers in Interior Health are concerned they may bring COVID-19 home and are hoping the government will be able to provide cheap accommodations for health care workers. (Black Press File photo)
Taylor: Things aren’t always logical

We never know a transition point, until we have passed through it

After more than 60 years for the boys (Saints), and more than 40 years for the girls, (Sinners), sports teams at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School have new names. Teams will now be called the Hawks. (Meaghan Iversen drawing)
PHOTOS: Hawks soar as new name for Armstrong high school teams

Named in honour of the red-tailed variety found in the area, Hawks replaces both Saints and Sinners at PVSS

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
VIDEO: 5 more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer vaccine can now be stored at fridge temperatures for up to 1 month: Health Canada

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
New flexibility in Pfizer vaccine storage ‘good news’ for B.C.’s rollout plans: Dix

Health Canada authorized Pfizer to be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to one month

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Indigenous woman plans to file litigation against Northern Health citing racism

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

This photo taken in late April shows the piles that residents who live in Canoe near the wharf at the bottom of 50th Street NE say they rake up daily. They say much of the debris comes from Canoe Forest Products mill. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Neighbours target Salmon Arm plywood plant over concerns about bark, sludge, smoke

Canoe Forest Product’s plans for site include a new emission system for smoke

Here's a good way to get the tastebuds going with a selection of Wienery dogs.
Gourmet hot dogs by the beach can now be had in Penticton

The Wienery, known for their food truck, opens at Barefoot Resort at Skaha Lake

Most Read