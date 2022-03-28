The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Oshawa’s General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., on November 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

GM Canada names Marissa West new president and general manager

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bel

General Motors has named Marissa West its new president and general manager of GM Canada.

West is currently executive chief engineer for GM’s mid-size and medium duty truck division.

Before that, she was director of GM’s Global Noise & Vibration and Vehicle Dynamics Center.

West will replace current GM Canada president Scott Bell, who will be moving back to the U.S. to serve as the leader of GM’s Chevrolet division.

Bell has been head of GM Canada since September 2019.

GM says the transition will begin immediately.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

General Motors

Previous story
B.C. commits $282 million to CleanBC Industry Fund investment, applications now open

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

RNIP
North Okanagan residents open homes to immigrants

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man charged with attempted murder after attack on Kelowna Mountie

Pilots abound in the family of Vernon resident Lois Weixl. Three of her grandsons – the Shavers, top row, second from left to right – were slated to drop the ceremonial faceoff puck on Canadian Forces Appreciation Night in Toronto Sunday, March 27, prior to the NHL game between the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers. (Weixl Family photo)
Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs