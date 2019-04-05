(Castanet)

Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

Community news company Glacier Media has bought Castanet, Glacier announced in a news release Friday.

Glacier Media bought the digital Okanagan news outlet for $22 million, with an additional $2 million for Castanet’s Avenue Radio shares.

Castanet has over 50 staff throughout Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm, and has been in the news business for 18 years.

Glacier Media already owns newspapers across B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as industry-specific publications in real estate, beer brewing and mining.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SNC-Lavalin selling 10% stake in Highway 407 in partial exit from Ontario project

Just Posted

Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Pioneers in organics: Kelowna’s Sunshine Farm lights the way

Our most beloved local farming families are also great pioneers in the organic movement.

Kelowna murder trial scheduled for later this month

Stephen Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

West Kelowna residents bask in Thursday’s sun

Walkers and joggers got the most out of the nice weather before the weekend’s wetter forecast

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

North Okanagan hot spots cleaned of needles and garbage

Folks on Spokes program starts Sharps Hotline and daily cleanup

Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

Suspected Okangan drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside North Okanagan home

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Paddlers to race at indoor regatta

Event will be held at Penticton Community Centre on Saturday morning

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Most Read