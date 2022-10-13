Get spooked this October at Jack’s in Kelowna

Eat, drink and be scary at Spooky Bar a pop up in Kelowna

Downtown is about to get a little bit creepier just in time for Halloween thanks to Kelowna business.

Jack’s on Bernard is once again revamping its decor to celebrate the spooky season for October.

Spooky Bar opens on Oct.13 and will run until Oct. 31.

James Addington a managing partner of Jack’s said the bar will serve up spooky spirits and deathly delicious food and the encouragement of costumes.

“With the success of our previous pop-ups Winter Wonderbar and Breakup Bar we needed to celebrate Spooky Season in true to Jack’s style— a bit off the wall and unconventional, yet something accessible to all,” he said.

Addington said Jack’s pop-up bars aren’t just about reimagining the space it’s also about food and drink.

For his first menu ever at Jack’s, chef Jackson Harlton is launching menu items inspired by his love for classic traditional cuisine and Spanish tapas.

And, no stranger to the pop-up trend bar manager Griffin Cox is back concocting spooky cocktails.

Reservations can be made through Jack’s website www.jackskelowna.com.

Jack’s on Bernard is located in Downtown Kelowna at 231 Bernard Avenue and is open 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Sunday to Thursday and until 1 a.m. for dine-in and take-out.

