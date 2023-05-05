Uride drives into Penticton. (Uride)

Uride drives into Penticton. (Uride)

From great tips to saving lives, Kelowna Uride drives into Penticton

Uride celebrates one year in Kelowna

It’s been a wild first year in Kelowna for the ride-share company Uride.

Kelowna is apparently the highest tipping city in Canada, according to Uride, which also claims it picks up passengers in under 10 minutes.

But, more alarmingly, Uride also assisted in saving a life this past year. While driving to their destination two Uride passengers spotted a man drowning in Okanagan Lake and instructed their driver to pull over so they could help rescue the person in distress.

These people were just two of the more than 10,000 passengers that Uride assisted since coming to Kelowna.

Now, the company is looking to expand its services in the Okanagan and open a Uride in Penticton.

Currently, Uride operates in 15 cities across Canada, including Kamloops, Vernon, Prince George and Nanaimo.

READ MORE: 'We're not a one-industry, one-amenity community': Possibilities in Penticton

Pop-up banner image