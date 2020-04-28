Left to right: Bernie Bradshaw -produce manager, Traci Mina -grocery manager, Greg Frederick - owner, Gail Robertson- Front End manager, Clint Roberts - meat/deli/bakery manger.

Freshco Kelowna to open first week of May

The former Safeway in Dilworth Centre will re-open as Freshco, May 7

This is a sneak peak look at Kelowna city councillor Maxine DeHart’s column which comes out Wednesday’s in the Capital News online and print.

Canadian supermarket chain Freshco is opening Thursday, May 7 in the former Safeway location in Dilworth Centre.

The store is locally owned and operated by Greg Frederick and wife Chaewol Lim.

Frederick was previously with Safeway for 20 years and managed the downtown Safeway for three years.

Freshco is a conventional grocery store that offers the best discount grocery shopping experience and most competitive discount pricing under the banner of Sobeys. Freshco partners with local farmers, bakers and fresh offerings with produce being the crown jewel of the store.

Freshco offers high quality fresh food products and fast, friendly service. It’s a one stop shop.

On May 7 the store will open at 8 a.m. for the entire public. Starting on May 8, the store will be open for seniors from 7 to 8 a.m. daily and remain open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Freshco will be adhering to Provincial Government health standards with staff at the door, markers on the floors, substantial cleaning of buggies, baskets and the public area. www.freshco.com

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna City Councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; E-mail max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

