Fresh eats and drinks at the new Ricco Room opening soon in Kelowna

The currently closed Ricco Bambino restaurant is set to re-open under the name the Ricco Room

General Manager and partner Taylorr Gramlich couldn’t be more excited.

“I was actually the GM of Ricco Bambino when that was still in operation when I met our now business partners who are from West Vancouver. They fell in love with the space, like I think a lot of us did…We just kind of want to bring it to full fruition of its full potential.”

Gramlich says Ricco Bambino was known to be more of an urban winery, and to pay ode to that, the Ricco Room will carry some of its wines and other biodynamic and natural wines from across the valley.

“But the main focus is going to be on cocktails.”

The Ricco Room is going for higher-end libations, as Gramlich put it.

The new place will also include more food options.

“One of the main issues with the previous venue was we really only had charcuterie and small dishes for people to choose from, none of which were hot. So, that was a big hole that I saw in the previous offerings. We really wanted to bring it to having a full service venue this time around.”

The Ricco Room doesn’t yet have an opening day, but is aiming for late spring or early summer of 2023.

