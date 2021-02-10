Free financial education classes for Okanagan residents

The course is online and starts Feb. 16

The last year has been stressful emotionally and financially for Canadians, with almost 30% claiming their income has decreased as a result of economic turmoil brought on by the pandemic.

But, no one actually likes to discuss their financial woes. The TD Bank commissioned a national study that stated more than one-third of Canadians polled remain reluctant to discuss their finances.

According to Jennifer Robins the executive director for Launch Financial Educational Society or Launch Okanagan, the fewer people talk about their financial situation the less likely they will be to recover or meet financial goals.

This is why Launch Okanagan was created, a Kelowna-based charity that offers low-barrier money management education for individuals needing financial literacy support.

Launch Okanagan offers free virtual financial education classes called “Dollars and Sense”- a financial education program designed to increase financial competency.

The program runs for eight weeks on Zoom and covers budgeting tips, saving and investing, credit and debt management, consumerism and your relationship with money. The course is also offered with the option of anonymity.

The next Dollars and Sense program begins on Feb. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To register, visit launchokanagan.ca/sign-up, or contact Jennifer at jennifer@launchokanagan.ca.

