Foodie tours offer taste of Okanagan

Take your taste buds for a walk in downtown Vernon

Get your fat pants ready.

The sign at the Bread Shoppe’s counter is the perfect fit for the latest tour to hit town.

Stopping at six Vernon eateries, the Okanagan Foodie Tour urges, “Come Hungry!”

Dipping into Olive Us, Hot Bread Shoppe, The Fig, Eatology, Station BBQ Smokehouse and Teassential, the tour gives a wide taste of just what downtown Vernon has to offer.

Host Loretta Friedrich created the tour as a way to highlight some of the best tastes, but also some of the more community-minded businesses in town.

“There are real people in this town that are real about what they are doing and what better way to connect them than over food,” said Friedrich.

“The restaurants are locally owned and as much as possible farm to table or locally sourced so they are supporting businesses in the area,” she said, adding: “And the food has to be good!”

Vernon’s “Downtown Discovery” walking foodie tour not only gives people a taste of the town, but Friedrich has a rich knowledge of the history of the area and shares some interesting facts along the way.

“The reception has been very positive,” said Friedrich, who already has plans for a second and third tour in mind. “Looking forward to hosting more folks.”

Anyone interested in taking their taste buds for a walk can book tours at www.okanaganfoodietours.ca.

Tours run throughout the summer and will continue into the fall and beyond.

READ MORE: Longtime Vernon resident has a Dew-over

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Okanagan Foodie Tour host Loretta Friedrich gets a taste of Brian Martin’s California bowl at The Fig during a VIP tour. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Station BBQ Smokehouse serves up a sampling of some of its finest barbecued meats.

Eatology owner Kristina Klein serves up the sweet and savory chicken and waffles at the popular downtown Vernon restaurant. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Fig Soup and Sandwich Bistro’s new bowls are a popular meal on the local menu.

Previous story
Air Canada adjusted earnings soar above estimate, revenue up in each segment

Just Posted

YouTube comedy star comes to Kelowna

Wes Barker will perform on September 20

Syilx art exhibition coming to Lake Country

Atklokem will run through late summer

Kelowna City Hall shuts down for B.C. Day festivities

City civic centers close early for Monday’s holiday

Okanagan Dream Rally looks to hit over $1M in funding this year

The event is set for August 4.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing kayaker

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13

Hergott: E-scooters, injuries and legal implications

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues to discuss e-scooters in his latest column

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Wildfire sparks near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

Alberta man dead after plunge near Sicamous Creek Falls

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read