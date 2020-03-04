First standard of veterinary excellence in Okanagan awarded to West Kelowna vet

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association

After two years of hard work and preparation, Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital now has the first accreditation by the American Animal Hospital Association in the Okanagan.

The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) accredits annual veterinary hospitals that meet a standard of professional care. The hospital must undergo regular, comprehensive onsite evaluations and must be dedicated to providing quality medical care to companion animals.

Dr. Moshe Oz with Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital said to be accredited the hospital had to follow hundreds of protocols to ensure it met the level of standard for AAHA.

“It’s pushed us, me and all the girls to practice the highest standard of veterinary medicine,” explained Dr. Oz. “I am a man of challenge, so I wanted to try and after two years of this project we finally finished it.”

Following the accreditation, the hospital will be reevaluated every two years.

Dr.Oz likened the accreditation to that of a Michelin Star that rates restaurants on their quality, with three starts having the highest rating.

“This is what pushed me a little bit, having AAHA, is like having a three-star Michelin in a restaurant. Not so many people know about it but it means that you got the recognition that your food or your hospital in the highest standard,” he explained.

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital offers everything from vaccines to exams, to surgeries, to ultra-sounds to X-rays.

“We have everything and the best tools that we can have in veterinary medicine to promote the best veterinary care we can to the community,” said Dr. Oz.

More than 4,500 practice teams or between 12 and 15 per cent of veterinary practices in the United States and Canada are AAHA accredited or pre-accredited.

