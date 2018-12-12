Enderby florist pick of B.C.’s crop

An Enderby florist is again blooming as one of B.C.’s best.
Crocus Floral Design has picked up the award for Best Wedding Florist- Overall, for the second year in a row at the B.C. Professional Wedding Awards.
“So honoured to be chosen as B.C.’s Best Wedding Florist Overall,” said owner Janice Robillard.
The winning design came from a wedding with Kelowna’s Vintage Origami Weddings, a finalist in the awards.
“This was the best wedding ever with the most amazing team of people involved,” said Robillard. “We are all winners.”
From the photographer, “who captured the hearts of the judges I am sure,” to the, “fantastic bride and groom,” and Vintage Origami’s decor. “who’s dreams and visions are always a pleasure to create.”
Crocus Floral Design opened five years ago in the North Okanagan and has since been recognized locally and provincially.
