Nicole Barron and Shane Labis in front of their new Born to Shake sign (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Nicole Barron and Shane Labis in front of their new Born to Shake sign (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Elevated cocktails made approachable, and very drinkable, in Kelowna’s Brewery District

The cocktail business is now open at 1448 Aspen Court

A unique idea, a supportive partner, gin and some simple syrup are the basic ingredients that make Born to Shake, Kelowna’s newest cocktail business, a success.

The do-it-yourself drink company gained popularity over COVID lockdowns, when people were searching for an activity while sheltering in place.

Nicole Barron, professional taste tester, pour director and co-owner of the business said that initially COVID lockdowns were worrisome as the company had just been incorporated shortly before lockdowns came into effect.

While they were momentarily discouraged, Barron and her partner Shane Labis, chief shaker, co-owner and founder of Born to Shake, soon realized that “alcohol consumption is not going to go down.”

Born to Shake started as an event-focused custom drink caterer which specialized in events like weddings, and cocktail classes, but pivoted to keep up with the trying times.

They started hosting virtual cocktail-making classes, engaging with clients over social media and began selling their cocktail kits online, which were typically reserved for sale after an in-person class.

The kits include home-made specialty syrups, dehydrated fruit, juice, a soda base like ginger beer, directions, and anything else required to make their colourful drinks, except for the alcohol.

Their motto is “elevated cocktails, made approachable.”

Born to Shake makes all their own supplies, including the syrup, juice, bitters and rimmers.

They are pros at combining flavours and make custom creations for wedding drinks or to fit the vibe of an event.

You may have already tasted a Born to Shake creation, as their mixes are used at spots around Kelowna like BnA, Jacks and RedBird.

All of their products are available online or at the new Born to Shake store front in the Brewery District, at 1448 Aspen Court, Kelowna.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

alcohol tradeCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
From slinging cocktails to mixing lemonade: Pop shop opens in Kelowna

Just Posted

(File photo)
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Highway 97 in Lake Country

Play On! Canada’s largest road hockey tournament took over Kelowna’s Water Street for the seventh time, first since 2018 (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Lace them up and Play On!: Canada’s largest road hockey tournament hits the pavement in Kelowna

Ashton Pede went to the Vernon hospital Friday night, Sept. 30, after allegedly being attacked by a bus driver during a B.C. Hockey League game. (Contributed)
Penticton Vees bus driver allegedly attacks fan outside Salmon Arm arena

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses

Pop-up banner image