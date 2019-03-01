A parcel in eBay Inc. packaging is seen on a conveyor belt with other small parcels at the United States Postal Service sorting center in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 13, 2017. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Luke Sharrett.

eBay rethinking future of StubHub and classified business

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board

eBay is considering the future of its StubHub and its classified ads business.

The e-commerce company said Friday that it’s initiating a strategic review, but there’s no guarantee that it will result in a sale, spin-off or other business combination.

Activist investor Elliott Management said in a letter to the San Jose, California, company in January that it believed it would be better off without those businesses. Elliott wants eBay to focus on its online marketplace, saying that the change in direction could double the company’s stock price by the end of next year.

eBay Inc. is also adding Jesse Cohn of Elliott and Matt Murphy of Marvell Technology to its board. The company will add an independent director later in the year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gap to split, with Old Navy getting independence

Just Posted

Boil water notice for Star Place Water System customers

Residents served by the Star Place Water System are currently without water

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Kelowna’s tallest tower prize in Choices Lottery

ONE Water Street is featured in the lottery selection

Kelowna’s first sign of spring has sprung

This month was 6.5 C colder than normal.

UBC Okanagan player wins 2019 Sylvia Sweeny Award

Jordan Korol was named the Student-Athlete Community Service Award winner in Canada West

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill mphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

Reports of man barricaded inside home, as second shooting of the week transpires in Chilliwack

West Kelowna teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

The charges date back to the spring of 2018 and Furman is currently out on bail.

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Most Read