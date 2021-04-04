Greek House Restaurant, Lake Country. (Facebook)

Eat out in Lake Country, win a $200 prize

Your patronage at a local eatery could score you a gift certificate

Shopping local just got even more rewarding in Lake Country.

Restaurants local and far-reaching are feeling the effects of B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and the service industry.

To help remedy the loss in revenue, the District of Lake Country is offering a chance to win one of three $200 gift certificates to anyone who eats at a local eatery.

“Lake Country eateries are being impacted by Monday’s announcement restricting indoor dining. In fact, many local restaurants and wineries have been preparing for months to open their food and beverage services this week for the season,” the district said in a press release Thursday, April 1.

“Let’s all show Lake Country businesses our support – especially the eateries – as they try to stay open throughout this difficult time.”

Until April 19, residents can take a break from cooking at home and follow the instructions below to make their entry for a prize:

1. Go to your favorite Lake Country restaurants (fast food, winery, coffee shop – it doesn’t matter) between now and April 19

2. Keep your receipt

3. Write your name and contact number on the receipt

4. Take a picture of the receipt

5. Email the picture by 11:59 pm April 19 to communications@lakecountry.bc.ca

The draw winners will be contacted April 20 and announced on Facebook.

READ MORE: Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber rolls out recovery plan

READ MORE: Vernon 7-year-old discovers locals are struggling, raises $3K for food bank

