Easter weekend brightened up by Okanagan business

Secure Self Storage has decorated windows with Easter-themed paintings and plan to continue creating a variety of painting for the community until social distancing has been removed. (Submitted Photo)

With residents isolated this Easter, a local business is getting creative to spread some cheer.

Paintings of eggs, bunnies and chicks have sprung up on the windows at Secure Self Storage.

Residents are encouraged to drive past the business at 4325 25th Ave., and check out the holiday windows.

“They were done by our two staff members, Sandy and Amanda, and are free-hand painted. It’s something to bring a little cheer and smile to the community,” said Kim Wallace, general manager.

“Swing by after Easter for other themed windows. Sandy and Amanda are going to decorate the windows for all to see until our social distancing has ended.”

