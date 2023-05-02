Kelowna Cabs driver Kewal Hayer was presented with a certificate of appreciation after going above and beyond for a customer. (Kelowna Cabs/Facebook)

Driver praised by Kelowna Cabs for outstanding service

Kelowna Cabs is recognizing one of their own after a driver went above and beyond to make sure a woman got to where she needed to be.

In a post to Facebook on May 2, Kelowna Cabs praised Kewal Hayer for his exemplary service.

The taxi company says Hayer gave cab fare to a woman struggling with cancer and she didn’t have the voucher for her prepaid booking.

Kelowna Cabs wrote, “In humanity sometimes we need to point out good deeds.”

Hayer was presented with a certificate of appreciation by the company on May 1.

